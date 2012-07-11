(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to near-record lows o n W ednesday after a $21 billion sale of new notes drew huge demand from investors that buy directly from the government.

The sale underscored that demand for U.S. bonds shows no sign of ebbing despite the debt's historic low yields as the global pool of safe assets dwindles.

Fears over further contagion in Europe, where the euro continues to set two-year lows, and a worsening global economy have supported the bid for bonds in recent weeks while central banks globally also cut interest rates.

"Demand for Treasuries is very strong. It's very much a grab for safe assets internationally," said Carl Lantz, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

Wednesday's 10-year note sale priced at a record auction low yield of 1.46 percent, four basis points lower than where the notes had traded before the auction.

So-called direct bidders, which can include large asset managers or other investors that buy directly from the Treasury, squeezed out dealers, who took their lowest-ever allocation.

These buyers took a record 45.6 percent of the sale, while dealers bought a record low 14.1 percent.

Prices were volatile, with 10-year note yields dipping as low as 1.45 percent, only one basis point higher than their record low, immediately after the auction.

They then bounced back to around the 1.50 percent level where they traded before the sale.

The volatile prices and unexpected bid from direct buyers may make dealers more hesitant to participate in Thursday's $13 billion 30-year auction, potentially hurting demand.

"The bond auction tomorrow might be more problematic because the dealers are going to be more reluctant to participate," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Thirty-year bonds last traded with yields of 2.62 percent, after falling as low as 2.56 percent after the auction. The notes are trading only marginally higher than record low yields of 2.51 percent set on June 1.

Treasuries showed little reaction to the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, in which Fed officials indicated that the central bank is open to new easing if the economy weakens further.

Some policymakers, however, expressed worry that further bond buying could have negative effects on the Treasury market.

The Fed's two rounds of bond purchases and the Operation Twist program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-term notes, have reduced liquidity in the market, according to some analysts.

That drop in liquidity may be one factor behind the large purchases on Wednesday's auction, said Gilhooly.

"I think this type of auction is an indication that things are getting a little bit thinner, liquidity is not as good as it was and maybe participation is going to start to suffer in the auction process," he said.

Some investors use Treasury auctions as an opportunity to take large positions that may otherwise have a large impact on trade prices.

Auctions are used by some investors as an opportunity to buy large positions with less impact on trade pricing and without revealing trade strategy to dealers. (Editing by Dan Grebler)