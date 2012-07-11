(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury note yields fell to near-record lows o n W ednesday after
a $21 billion sale of new notes drew huge demand from investors
that buy directly from the government.
The sale underscored that demand for U.S. bonds shows no
sign of ebbing despite the debt's historic low yields as the
global pool of safe assets dwindles.
Fears over further contagion in Europe, where the euro
continues to set two-year lows, and a worsening global economy
have supported the bid for bonds in recent weeks while central
banks globally also cut interest rates.
"Demand for Treasuries is very strong. It's very much a grab
for safe assets internationally," said Carl Lantz, interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Wednesday's 10-year note sale priced at a record auction
low yield of 1.46 percent, four basis points lower than where
the notes had traded before the auction.
So-called direct bidders, which can include large asset
managers or other investors that buy directly from the Treasury,
squeezed out dealers, who took their lowest-ever allocation.
These buyers took a record 45.6 percent of the sale, while
dealers bought a record low 14.1 percent.
Prices were volatile, with 10-year note yields
dipping as low as 1.45 percent, only one basis point higher than
their record low, immediately after the auction.
They then bounced back to around the 1.50 percent level
where they traded before the sale.
The volatile prices and unexpected bid from direct buyers
may make dealers more hesitant to participate in Thursday's $13
billion 30-year auction, potentially hurting demand.
"The bond auction tomorrow might be more problematic because
the dealers are going to be more reluctant to participate," said
Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
Thirty-year bonds last traded with yields of
2.62 percent, after falling as low as 2.56 percent after the
auction. The notes are trading only marginally higher than
record low yields of 2.51 percent set on June 1.
Treasuries showed little reaction to the release of the
minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, in which Fed
officials indicated that the central bank is open to new easing
if the economy weakens further.
Some policymakers, however, expressed worry that further
bond buying could have negative effects on the Treasury market.
The Fed's two rounds of bond purchases and the Operation
Twist program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding
the purchases with sales of short-term notes, have reduced
liquidity in the market, according to some analysts.
That drop in liquidity may be one factor behind the large
purchases on Wednesday's auction, said Gilhooly.
"I think this type of auction is an indication that things
are getting a little bit thinner, liquidity is not as good as it
was and maybe participation is going to start to suffer in the
auction process," he said.
Some investors use Treasury auctions as an opportunity to
take large positions that may otherwise have a large impact on
trade prices.
Auctions are used by some investors as an opportunity to buy
large positions with less impact on trade pricing and without
revealing trade strategy to dealers.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)