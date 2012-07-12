UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Thursday following solid demand in an auction of $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds, which brought a record low auction yield.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 24/32 higher in price to yield 2.58 percent, down from 2.61 percent late Wednesday. The bonds had been trading 16/32 higher in price just prior to the auction. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.