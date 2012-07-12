* 30-year bonds have record low yield at auction

* Benchmark yields not far from historic lows

* Traders shrug off big drop in U.S. jobless claims (Adds strategist's comments, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Thursday as worries over Europe's debt crisis and its possible repercussions on the global economy fed safe-haven buying, pushing benchmark yields near historic lows.

Price gains were extended on Thursday afternoon after the sale of $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds brought a record low auction yield.

"The market is focused on what's unfolding in Europe. Clearly the hemorrhaging in Europe is affecting our markets," said Michael Strauss, chief investment strategist at Commonfund in Wilton, Connecticut, which manages $26 billon in assets. "Companies operating in Europe are going to have problems and demand is slowing down."

This outlook stoked robust bids at an auction of $21 billion worth of reopened 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday, despite their rock-bottom yields. Direct bidders, which include big investment funds, bought a record amount of 10-year notes.

The record direct bids "caught a lot of people off guard," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which manages $127 billion in assets.

Although demand was solid in Thursday's 30-year bond auction, it did not fare quite as well as Wednesday's 10-year note sale.

"Strong but not as strong as yesterday," said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

On the open market, 30-year bonds were trading 29/32 higher in price to yield 2.57 percent, down from 2.61 percent late Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 10/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.52 percent late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters.

Treasuries caught a bid overnight as global equity markets weakened partly on disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it will not provide more monetary stimulus soon.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's June meeting, released on Wednesday, showed the Fed was open to the possibility of buying more bonds to stimulate the U.S. economy, but conditions might need to worsen for it to make a move.

Labor conditions have deteriorated since early this year, keeping unemployment at a level that worries Fed policy-makers.

In the wake of data pointing to a deceleration in consumer spending and business activities, several Wall Street firms on Wednesday downgraded their view on growth in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to below 2 percent.

But Thursday's data on first-time filings for unemployment benefits suggested labor conditions might not be as bad as some fear.

U.S. jobless claims fell 26,000 to 350,000 in the week ended July 7, the lowest level since March 2008. Some economists downplayed the sharp decline, saying it might be temporary due to seasonal factors in the auto industry.

"Given the global economic slowdown, crisis in Europe and Operation Twist, Treasuries should continue to trade well," Lederer said.

Under the Fed's latest stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," the central bank is selling shorter-dated U.S. debt and buying longer-dated debt in an effort to lower long-term rates like those on mortgages. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)