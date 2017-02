* Market run-up seen overdone in the short term

* Benchmark yields seen lingering near historic lows

* Europe, slowing Chinese growth curb market fall (Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as news of a surprise rise in producer prices and a rebound in Wall Street stocks reduced the safe-haven appeal of bonds, although benchmark yields remained near historic lows.

The Treasuries market's bullish run also paused as investors were digesting this week's $66 billion worth of longer-dated, coupon-bearing supply.

The government's producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly edged up 0.1 percent in June, compared with analyst expectations of a 0.5 percent. The PPI core rate, which gauges underlying inflation trend, however remained tame.

If inflation accelerates, it erodes bond values.

"The PPI was the initial catalyst and then you have a stronger stock market," Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said of the main factors for the drop in Treasuries prices.

Moreover, technical indicators suggested the Treasuries market was overbought, making it tough for the 10-year yield to stay below 1.50 percent, analysts and traders said.

"In the short term, the market might be a bit overdone," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

Still, underlying support for the Treasuries market remains rock solid with robust demand at the 10-year and 30-year debt auctions that fetched record low yields, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded down 9/32 in price at 102-7/32, yielding 1.51 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year yield, which is poised to fall for a third straight week, is hovering not far above the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters.

The 30-year bond fell 22/32 in price at 108-12/32 to yield 2.59 percent, up 3 basis points from Thursday and 8 basis points above its record low set on June 1.

Long-term inflation expectations ticked up after the June PPI was released. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield spread between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, moved up 1 basis point to 2.09 percentage points.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied partly on gains in bank shares after JPMorgan Chase & Co reported $4.4 billion of credit trading losses in its London offices, but still earned an overall profit that was barely dented by the bad trades.

CHANCES OF EVEN LOWER YIELDS

Despite the market pulling back on Friday, most analysts and traders expect Treasury yields might head even lower as the contagion risk from the debt woes in the euro zone has not abated.

Moody's Investors Service surprised markets on Friday by downgrading Italy's debt rating to Baa2, just two rungs above junk status.

Worries about flagging growth in the United States and China have fueled bets the central banks of the world's two biggest economies will implement more stimulative measures.

Earlier, data showed China's growth rate slowed for a sixth successive quarter to its slowest pace in more than three years but not as weak as some had feared.

A report from Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly weakened in early July, supporting the view of slowing retail sales. Consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy.

"The market is on a path of lower rates. I wouldn't be surprised if we test these record low yields," Guggenheim's Rogan said. "It's very difficult to sell this market. Bears are out of the market right now."

Another ongoing factor that should keep longer-dated yields low is the Federal Reserve's Operation Twist that involves the U.S. central bank selling its shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated issues on the open market.

On Friday, the Fed is scheduled to buy $1.50 billion to $2.0 billion in Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to May 2042. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)