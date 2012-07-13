DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. government debt prices were little changed early Friday after data on producer prices suggested U.S. inflation has not slowed as much as expected but the underlying trend remains tame.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 4/32 for a yield of 1.49 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday's close.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield spread between the 10-year note and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, held steady at 2.08 percentage points.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)