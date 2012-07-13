NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. government debt prices were little changed early Friday after data on producer prices suggested U.S. inflation has not slowed as much as expected but the underlying trend remains tame.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 4/32 for a yield of 1.49 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday's close.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield spread between the 10-year note and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, held steady at 2.08 percentage points.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)