NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels early Friday after a report from Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly weakened in early July, supporting the view of a possible slowdown in retail spending.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price at 102-6/32, yielding 1.51 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)