Sterling holds up against nervous euro, eyes on CPI and retail data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. Treasuries prices extended earlier gains on Monday after data showed U.S. retail sales recorded a surprise 0.5 percent fall in June, reinforcing the view of a weakening overall U.S. economy likely needing more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in price at 102-19/32, doubling its earlier gain before the release of the consumer spending report.
The 10-year yield was 1.46 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday and about 2 basis points from its lowest level going back to the early 1800s. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen with another round of solid gains on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.