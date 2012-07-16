NEW YORK, July 16 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond rose as much as 1 point early Monday as news of a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales in June stoked worries about a faltering economy, feeding demand for low-risk government debt.

The 30-year bond was trading 29/32 higher for a yield of 2.53 percent, down nearly 5 basis points from late on Friday and 2 basis points above its record intraday low. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)