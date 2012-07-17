NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional panel the U.S. central bank is prepared to do more to help a slowing U.S. economy.

Bernanke's prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee bolstered hopes the Fed might soon embark a third round of large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 2/32 lower in price, yielding 1.479 percent, up 0.8 basis points from late on Monday. Before the release of Bernanke's speech, they were down 6/32 with a 1.491 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong)