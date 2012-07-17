NEW YORK, July 17 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses, as Wall Street stocks fell into negative territory on disappointment that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few details on how and when the central bank might offer more help for the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded down 1/32 in price with a yield of 1.475 percent.

Before Bernanke began his testimony in front of the Senate Banking Committee, the 10-year notes were 15/32 lower in price, yielding 1.491 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)