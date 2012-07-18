* Treasury yields drift back toward historic lows

* Bernanke to make second appearance before Congress

* Traders brush off stronger-than-expected housing data

* U.S. Fed to buy up to $5.50 bln in long-dated bonds (Updates market action, adds quotes, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, as investors turned defensive on persistent worries about a slowing economy and financial contagion from the euro zone crisis, pushing bond yields towards historic lows.

This cautious mindset was compounded by the few clues provided by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday on the timing and exact tools which the U.S. central bank would use to counter a slowing U.S. economy, traders and analysts said.

Bernanke "is basically handicapped. He wants Congress to do something about this fiscal cliff," said Mike Franzese, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

He was referring to the year-end expiration of major federal tax cuts which economists fear could tip the economy into a recession if they are not extended.

"People are hedging their bets. They don't want to be short," Franzese added.

The Fed chief will appear before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), as the second part of his semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. He is expected to deliver the same speech he gave the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and face questions on the economy from the House panel.

Bidding for Treasuries was also stoked by intense bids for the debt of Germany and other perceived sounder European nations.

Earlier, the German Finance Agency sold 4.2 billion euros worth of two-year debt at a yield of minus 0.06 percent. This was the first time Berlin sold its debt at negative yield.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading up 9/32 at 102-16/32 in price at a yield of 1.476 percent, down 3 basis points from Tuesday.

The 10-year yield is not far from 1.442 percent, which is the lowest level going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The 30-year government bond was up 20/32 at 108-26/32, yielding 2.576 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 30-year yield is more than 7 basis points above its all-time low recorded on June 1.

Wednesday's rebound in the Treasuries market was not disrupted by a stronger-than-expected figure on housing starts in June. The Commerce Department said home construction rose 6.9 percent to a 760,000 annualized rate, which was the fastest pace since October 2008.

"It's supportive of a housing recovery, but the market has already priced it in," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with the ISI Group in New York.

Meanwhile, the Fed is scheduled at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) to buy $4.50 billion to $5.50 billion in Treasuries that mature from August 2020 to May 2022 for its Operation Twist, which is intended to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)