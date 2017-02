NEW YORK, July 18 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds extended earlier gains on Wednesday, touching session highs, as safehaven demand for bonds persisted despite news of a stronger-than-expected June increase in domestic housing starts.

The 30-year bond rose nearly 25/32 to 108-30/32 with a yield of 2.569 percent. It last traded up 23/32 at 108-29/32, yielding 2.571 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)