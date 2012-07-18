* Treasury yields drift back down toward historic lows

* Bernanke still mum on details on more Fed action

* Traders brush off stronger-than-expected housing data

* U.S. Fed buys $4.71 billion in longer-dated bonds

* Fed's Beige Book on regional economic conditions on tap (Updates market action to midday, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as worries about a slowing economy and the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed unexpectedly strong data on housing starts and encouraging corporate results, sending bond yields close to historic lows.

This cautious mindset was compounded by the few clues provided by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday on the timing and exact tools which the U.S. central bank would use to counter a slowing U.S. economy, traders and analysts said.

"The bond market is reflecting what's happening on the growth side ... and appropriately so," said Michael Brandes, global head of fixed income strategy at Citi Private Bank in New York. "The European issue could get bigger."

Amid nagging worries about the economy and Europe, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading up 7/32 at 102-14/32 in price at a yield of 1.482 percent, down 2.6 basis points from Tuesday.

The 10-year yield is not far from 1.442 percent, which is the lowest level going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The 30-year government bond was up 13/32 at 108-19/32, yielding 2.585 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 30-year yield is more than 8 basis points above its all-time low recorded on June 1.

"People are hedging their bets. They don't want to be short," said Mike Franzese, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Bernanke "is basically handicapped. He wants Congress to do something about this fiscal cliff," he said, referring to the year-end expiration of major federal tax cuts which economists fear could tip the economy back into recession if they are not extended.

The Fed chief appeared before the House Financial Services Committee in the second installment of his semiannual testimony on Capitol Hill. He delivered the same speech he gave the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and faced questions on the economy from the House panel.

"We didn't get much from today's Q&A. It makes further policy accommodation at the next Fed meeting a pretty close call," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, will meet on July 31 and Aug. 1.

NEGATIVE YIELDS IN EUROPE

Bidding for Treasuries was also stoked by intense safe-haven bids for the debt of Germany and other perceived sounder European nations.

Earlier, the German Finance Agency sold 4.2 billion euros worth of two-year debt at a yield of minus 0.06 percent. This was the first time Berlin sold its debt at a negative yield.

Short-dated Swiss government debt yields have been trading in negative territory.

"It's too much money chasing too few bonds," Citi Private Bank's Brandes said of these rock-bottom yields.

Wednesday's rebound in Treasuries was not disrupted by a stronger-than-expected figure on housing starts in June. The Commerce Department said home construction rose 6.9 percent to a 760,000 annualized rate, the fastest pace since October 2008.

"It's supportive of a housing recovery, but the market has already priced it in," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with the ISI Group in New York.

The Fed is slated to release its Beige Book anecdotal report on regional economic conditions at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Bond prices retreated from their initial peaks after Wall Street turned higher on encouraging quarterly results from bellwethers Honeywell and Intel.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher midday Wednesday with the Standard & Poor's 500 up 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Fed bought $4.71 billion in Treasuries that mature from August 2020 to May 2022 for its Operation Twist, which is intended to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. (Editing by James Dalgleish)