By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as worries about a slowing economy and the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed unexpectedly strong data on housing starts and encouraging corporate results, sending bond yields close to historic lows.

The cautious mindset was compounded by the few clues provided by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday on the timing and exact tools that the U.S. central bank would use to counter a slowing U.S. economy, traders and analysts said.

"The bond market is reflecting what's happening on the growth side ... and appropriately so," said Michael Brandes, global head of fixed income strategy at Citi Private Bank in New York. "The European issue could get bigger."

Amid nagging worries about the economy and Europe, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading up 9/32 in price at a yield of 1.48 percent, down 3 basis points from Tuesday.

The 10-year yield is not far from the historic low of 1.442 percent set on June 1, which was matched on Monday and is the lowest level going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The 30-year government bond was up 16/32 in price, yielding 2.58 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 30-year yield is more than 8 basis points above its all-time low recorded on June 1.

"People are hedging their bets. They don't want to be short," said Mike Franzese, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Bernanke "is basically handicapped. He wants Congress to do something about this fiscal cliff," he said, referring to the year-end expiration of major federal tax cuts, which economists fear could tip the economy back into recession if they are not extended.

The Fed chief appeared before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday in the second installment of his semiannual testimony on Capitol Hill. He delivered the same speech he gave the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and faced questions on the economy from the House panel.

"We didn't get much from today's Q&A. It makes further policy accommodation at the next Fed meeting a pretty close call," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, will next meet on July 31 and Aug. 1.

Treasuries were little changed after the Federal Reserve in its latest Beige Book said that economic growth in the United States cooled in June and early July and hiring grew at a tepid pace in much of the country.

"Reports from most of the 12 Federal Reserve districts indicated that overall economic activity continued to expand at a modest to moderate pace in June and early July," the central bank said in its Beige Book summary of national activity.

NEGATIVE YIELDS IN EUROPE

Bidding for Treasuries was also stoked by intense safe-haven bids for the debt of Germany and other perceived sounder European nations.

Earlier, the German Finance Agency sold 4.2 billion euros worth of two-year debt at a yield of minus 0.06 percent. It was the first time Berlin sold debt at a negative yield.

Short-dated Swiss government debt yields have been trading in negative territory.

"It's too much money chasing too few bonds," Citi Private Bank's Brandes said of the rock-bottom yields.

Wednesday's rebound in Treasuries was not disrupted by a stronger-than-expected figure on housing starts in June. The Commerce Department said home construction rose 6.9 percent to a 760,000 annualized rate, the fastest pace since October 2008.

"It's supportive of a housing recovery, but the market has already priced it in," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist with the ISI Group in New York.

The Fed on Wednesday bought $4.71 billion in Treasuries that mature from August 2020 to May 2022 for its Operation Twist, which is intended to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The central bank will purchase up to $2 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2042 on Thursday as part of this program. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler)