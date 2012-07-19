* Longer-dated debt prices erase loss on weak data

* Two-year yield lowest since January

* U.S. $15 billion 10-year TIPS auction on tap

* U.S. to sell $99 bln in coupon debt next week (Updates market prices, adds comment, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Thursday with yields near record lows as disappointing economic news fed safe-haven bids for bonds and expectations of further stimulus moves by the Federal Reserve.

The two-year note yield touched its lowest level since late January on growing bets that the Fed would lower the interest rate it pays banks on excess reserves they deposit with the Fed, analysts and traders said.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has said this is one possible action the Fed could take to stimulate growth. The European Central Bank dropped its deposit rate on excess bank reserves to zero last week.

Expectations the Fed would follow the ECB's move pushed the two-year note yield to 0.214 percent, the lowest level since Jan. 30, according to Reuters data.

U.S. jobless claims jumped last week, while existing-home sales unexpectedly fell. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its index on business activity in the Mid-Atlantic region fell again.

More signs of slowing U.S. growth, exacerbated by the festering euro zone debt crisis, have raised expectations the Fed would soon use its remaining policy tools, including cutting interest on excess reserves and a third bout of major bond purchases, known as QE3, to stimulate the economy.

"These are disappointing data. This pushes the possibility of QE3 higher," said Wilmer Stith, who co-manages the $300 million Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore.

The latest spate of weaker-than-expected economic figures erased initial losses that followed gains in stocks and other risk assets.

"The back-end is lower. It is just a lightening up of positions. Everyone is so one-sided," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasury trading at the Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed in price at 102-11/32, yielding 1.496 percent. They had traded down as much at 9/32 with a 1.52 percent yield.

The 10-year yield is still not far from the historic low of 1.442 percent set on June 1, which is the lowest level going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The 30-year government bond was last up 2/32 in price, yielding 2.593 percent, down 0.3 basis point from late on Wednesday. The 30-year yield is more than 8 basis points above its all-time low recorded on June 1.

Regarding the possibility of lowering rates paid to banks by the Fed on excess reserves, many investors and economists have downplayed the chances of such a move because it could hurt U.S. money market funds and disrupt the dollar funding market.

On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $15 billion in new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

This long-dated TIPS issue is expected to fetch record negative yield due to anxiety about the U.S. economy and safe-haven bids for low-risk government bonds.

In when-issued trading, traders expect this 10-year TIPS to sell a yield of minus 0.620 percent, compared with the record low of minus 0.391 percent set in May.

The Treasury announced it will sell a combined $99 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week, starting on Tuesday. It estimated $53.4 billion worth of coupon debt held by the public will mature on July 31. These sales, therefore, would raise $45.6 billion in new cash for the federal government. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)