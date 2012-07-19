Kansas Senate passes bill to raise taxes, defying governor
CHICAGO, Feb 17 The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a bill to raise taxes to fill state budget holes, setting up a potential political showdown with Governor Sam Brownback.
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses early Thursday after weaker-than-expected figures on existing home sales and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 1/32 in price at 102-8/32 with a yield of 1.499 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday.
Prior to the reports on home sales and regional business activity, the 10-year note was down 6/32 in price with a yield of 1.516 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Xilinx Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lTH5ug) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.