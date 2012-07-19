NEW YORK, July 19 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond turned positive on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, after weaker-than-expected data on existing home sales and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity rekindled safe-haven demand for bonds.

The 30-year bond last traded up 1/32 in price at 108-12/32, yielding 2.59 percent. Prior to the data, it was down 19/32 with a 2.623 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)