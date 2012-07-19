Kansas Senate passes bill to raise taxes, defying governor
CHICAGO, Feb 17 The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a bill to raise taxes to fill state budget holes, setting up a potential political showdown with Governor Sam Brownback.
NEW YORK, July 19 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond turned positive on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, after weaker-than-expected data on existing home sales and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity rekindled safe-haven demand for bonds.
The 30-year bond last traded up 1/32 in price at 108-12/32, yielding 2.59 percent. Prior to the data, it was down 19/32 with a 2.623 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
CHICAGO, Feb 17 The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a bill to raise taxes to fill state budget holes, setting up a potential political showdown with Governor Sam Brownback.
* Xilinx Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lTH5ug) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.