By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday as fears over a full-fledged bailout for Spain drove a safety bid for government bonds, nudging their yields near historic lows.

Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on Friday it would apply to Madrid for aid, complicating central government efforts to avoid a massive rescue deal. Spain also cut its economic outlook on Friday, indicating the government expects the economy to remain in recession through 2013.

"Spain is faltering. There is no cohesive strategy," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets, in Chicago.

Greece, which agreed to a second bailout earlier this year, added to worries after a member of Germany's coalition government was quoted as saying that euro zone countries should comply with agreed reforms or leave the currency bloc.

The quote from a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, cited in a German newspaper report in response to a question on whether Greece could stay in the euro, stoked worries about Greece's ability to obtain more financial aid if it seeks to renegotiate the bailout agreed earlier this year.

The European Central Bank said on Friday Greek government bonds will be ineligible for banks to use as collateral to borrow from the ECB from July 25.

The worries on Europe sparked selling of the euro and selling in Spanish and Italian debt, which in turn caused a wave of buying in Treasuries, German Bunds and other low-risk assets.

Spanish 10-year government yield rose above 7 percent, a threshold which is seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy.

Adding to demand for Treasuries was nagging concern about a slowing U.S. economy, which may warrant further stimulus from the Federal Reserve, traders and analysts said.

"The economic data continue to disappoint," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

Data this week that showed flagging consumer spending and business activity led several Wall Street firms to downgrade their already weak outlooks on U.S. gross domestic product growth in the second and third quarters.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged the deceleration in economic growth at his semiannual testimony before Congress this week. He said the U.S. central bank is prepared to act if the economy deteriorates further but was short on details.

"The Fed will do more if needed, but they prefer not to do it right now. They would like to see Washington do more," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist with U.S. Bank's wealth management group in Minneapolis.

Traders have been betting the Fed would take two possible measures, either separately or in combination: embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as quantitative easing; lower the interest it pays banks on their excess reserves. Both moves are seen as among tools the Fed has left to stimulate the economy.

Speculation on a possible cut in the interest rate on excess reserves has pushed the two-year Treasury yield to its lowest level since late January.

The two-year note yield was at 0.214 percent on Friday, down 0.4 basis point from late Thursday and about 2 basis points lower on the week.

Analysts and traders noted a drop in trading volume from Thursday and the moves so far were driven by program trades.

"The volume is not great. It seems to be related to small algorithmic trades," Mitsubishi's Roth said.

Among longer maturities, benchmark 10-year notes were trading up 15/32 in price at 102-21/32. The 10-year yield was 1.458 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Thursday and within striking distance of a historic low of 1.44 percent set on June 1.

The 30-year bond was up 1-17/32 points at 109-18/32, yielding 2.541 percent, down 7 basis points from Thursday's close and only 3 basis points above its record low. The 30-year yield is on track to decline for a fourth straight week, which would match a streak last seen in August 2011.

Meanwhile, the Fed sold $7.93 billion in Treasuries that mature in September 2014 to April 2015. The sale is part of its Operation Twist, which is intended to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate borrowing and investments.

Investors are bracing for more supply next week when the Treasury Department will sell $99 billion in coupon-bearing securities, starting with a $35 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday.

Even at these rock-bottom yields, Treasuries are more attractive than German and Swiss government debt whose two-year yields are in negative territory .

"We look cheap relative to other safe-haven countries," said U.S. Bank's Heckman.

