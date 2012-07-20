* Fears grow of a full-blown bailout for Spain
* Greece worries also feed safe-haven bid for bonds
* Two-year yield hovers at 5-1/2-month lows
* U.S. Fed sells $7.93 billion in short-dated debt
(Updates market action, adds fresh quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices
jumped on Friday as fears over a full-fledged bailout for Spain
drove a safety bid for government bonds, nudging their yields
near historic lows.
Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on
Friday it would apply to Madrid for aid, complicating central
government efforts to avoid a massive rescue deal. Spain also
cut its economic outlook on Friday, indicating the government
expects the economy to remain in recession through 2013.
"Spain is faltering. There is no cohesive strategy," said
Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO
Capital Markets, in Chicago.
Greece, which agreed to a second bailout earlier this year,
added to worries after a member of Germany's coalition
government was quoted as saying that euro zone countries should
comply with agreed reforms or leave the currency bloc.
The quote from a member of the Bavarian Christian Social
Union, cited in a German newspaper report in response to a
question on whether Greece could stay in the euro, stoked
worries about Greece's ability to obtain more financial aid if
it seeks to renegotiate the bailout agreed earlier this year.
The European Central Bank said on Friday Greek government
bonds will be ineligible for banks to use as collateral to
borrow from the ECB from July 25.
The worries on Europe sparked selling of the euro and
selling in Spanish and Italian debt, which in turn caused a wave
of buying in Treasuries, German Bunds and other low-risk assets.
Spanish 10-year government yield rose above 7
percent, a threshold which is seen as unsustainable for the euro
zone's fourth-biggest economy.
Adding to demand for Treasuries was nagging concern about a
slowing U.S. economy, which may warrant further stimulus from
the Federal Reserve, traders and analysts said.
"The economic data continue to disappoint," said Thomas
Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
Data this week that showed flagging consumer spending and
business activity led several Wall Street firms to downgrade
their already weak outlooks on U.S. gross domestic product
growth in the second and third quarters.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged the deceleration in
economic growth at his semiannual testimony before Congress this
week. He said the U.S. central bank is prepared to act if the
economy deteriorates further but was short on details.
"The Fed will do more if needed, but they prefer not to do
it right now. They would like to see Washington do more," said
Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist with U.S. Bank's
wealth management group in Minneapolis.
Traders have been betting the Fed would take two possible
measures, either separately or in combination: embark on a third
round of large-scale bond purchases, known as quantitative
easing; lower the interest it pays banks on their excess
reserves. Both moves are seen as among tools the Fed has left to
stimulate the economy.
Speculation on a possible cut in the interest rate on excess
reserves has pushed the two-year Treasury yield to its lowest
level since late January.
The two-year note yield was at 0.214 percent on
Friday, down 0.4 basis point from late Thursday and about 2
basis points lower on the week.
Analysts and traders noted a drop in trading volume from
Thursday and the moves so far were driven by program trades.
"The volume is not great. It seems to be related to small
algorithmic trades," Mitsubishi's Roth said.
Among longer maturities, benchmark 10-year notes
were trading up 15/32 in price at 102-21/32. The 10-year yield
was 1.458 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Thursday and
within striking distance of a historic low of 1.44 percent set
on June 1.
The 30-year bond was up 1-17/32 points at
109-18/32, yielding 2.541 percent, down 7 basis points from
Thursday's close and only 3 basis points above its record low.
The 30-year yield is on track to decline for a fourth straight
week, which would match a streak last seen in August 2011.
Meanwhile, the Fed sold $7.93 billion in Treasuries that
mature in September 2014 to April 2015. The sale is part of its
Operation Twist, which is intended to lower mortgage rates and
other long-term borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate
borrowing and investments.
Investors are bracing for more supply next week when the
Treasury Department will sell $99 billion in coupon-bearing
securities, starting with a $35 billion auction of two-year
notes on Tuesday.
Even at these rock-bottom yields, Treasuries are more
attractive than German and Swiss government debt whose two-year
yields are in negative territory .
"We look cheap relative to other safe-haven countries," said
U.S. Bank's Heckman.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)