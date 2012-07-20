* Fears grow of a full-blown bailout for Spain
* Greece worries also feed safe-haven bid for bonds
* Two-year yield lowest since September
* U.S. Fed sells $7.93 billion in short-dated debt
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices
jumped on Friday as fears over a full-fledged bailout for Spain
drove a safety bid for government bonds, nudging their yields
near historic lows.
Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia on
Friday said it would apply to Madrid for aid, complicating
central government efforts to avoid a massive rescue deal.
The country also cut its economic outlook on Friday,
indicating the government expects the economy to remain in
recession through 2013 and rating agency Egan-Jones cut Spain's
credit rating further into junk status, citing the weakening
economy including crumbling finances among the country's
regions.
"Spain is faltering. There is no cohesive strategy," said
Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO
Capital Markets, in Chicago.
Greece, which agreed to a second bailout earlier this year,
added to worries after a member of Germany's coalition
government was quoted as saying that euro zone countries should
comply with agreed reforms or leave the currency bloc.
The quote from a member of the Bavarian Christian Social
Union, cited in a German newspaper report in response to a
question on whether Greece could stay in the euro, stoked
worries about Greece's ability to obtain more financial aid if
it seeks to renegotiate the bailout agreed to earlier this year.
The European Central Bank said on Friday Greek government
bonds will be ineligible for banks to use as collateral to
borrow from the ECB from July 25.
The worries over the situation in Europe sparked selling of
the euro and selling in Spanish and Italian debt, which in turn
caused a wave of buying in Treasuries, German Bunds and other
low-risk assets.
Spanish 10-year government yield rose above 7
percent, a threshold rate seen as unsustainable for the euro
zone's fourth-biggest economy.
Nagging concern about a slowing U.S. economy added to the
demand as it may warrant further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, traders and analysts said.
"The economic data continue to disappoint," said Thomas
Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
Data this week that showed flagging consumer spending and
business activity, leading several Wall Street firms to
downgrade their already weak outlooks on U.S. gross domestic
product growth in the second and third quarters.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged the deceleration in
economic growth at his semiannual testimony before Congress this
week. He said the U.S. central bank is prepared to act if the
economy deteriorates further but was short on details.
"The Fed will do more if needed, but they prefer not to do
it right now. They would like to see Washington do more," said
Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist with U.S. Bank's
wealth management group in Minneapolis.
Traders have been betting the Fed would take two possible
measures, either separately or in combination: embark on a third
round of large-scale bond purchases, known as quantitative
easing; lower the interest it pays banks on their excess
reserves. Both moves are seen as among tools the Fed has left to
stimulate the economy.
Speculation on a possible cut in the interest rate on excess
reserves has pushed the two-year Treasury yield to its lowest
level since late January.
The two-year note yield fell 20 basis points on
Friday, the lowest level since September and down around 4 basis
points on the week.
Analysts and traders noted a drop in trading volume from
Thursday and the moves so far were driven by program trades.
"The volume is not great. It seems to be related to small
algorithmic trades," Mitsubishi's Roth said.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 16/32 in price to
yield 1.458 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Thursday
and within striking distance of a historic low of 1.44 percent
set on June 1.
The 30-year bond was rose 1-22/32 in price,
yielding 2.541 percent, down 7 basis points from Thursday's
close and only 3 basis points above its record low. The 30-year
yield is on track to decline for a fourth straight week. That
would match a streak last seen in August 2011.
Meanwhile, the Fed sold $7.93 billion in Treasuries that
mature in September 2014 to April 2015. The sale, part of its
Operation Twist, is intended to lower mortgage rates and other
long-term borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate borrowing
and investments.
Investors are bracing for more supply next week when the
Treasury Department will sell $99 billion in coupon-bearing
securities, starting with a $35 billion auction of two-year
notes on Tuesday.
Even at these rock-bottom yields, Treasuries are more
attractive than German and Swiss government debt whose two-year
yields are in negative territory .
"We look cheap relative to other safe-haven countries," said
U.S. Bank's Heckman.
