(Corrects 3rd paragraph to clarify Murcia has not requested
aid)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
new record lows on Monday as concern that the euro zone's debt
crisis is spiraling out of control led investors to seek out the
relative safety of U.S. debt.
U.S. bond yields have fallen this month as economic growth
loses traction and as investors increase bets that the Federal
Reserve will launch new stimulus in a bid to reignite growth,
and encourage new lending.
New fears over Europe's debt crisis on Monday sparked a rush
to safe haven bonds after Murcia looked set to become the second
Spanish region to seek help from the central government, sending
Spain's debt yields to record highs.
"The market is responding to the ongoing stresses in
Europe," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The eastern Valencia region of Spain said on Friday it
needed help and media reported more regions are likely to do the
same..
A planned visit by Greece's troika of creditors on Tuesday
added to nervousness over the region, with many investors
continuing to fear a Greek exit from the euro zone, for which
markets are unprepared.
Greece has slid further off course from its fiscal and
economic reform targets, and the man in charge of privatizing
state enterprises resigned last week in despair at delays. The
European Central Bank has also stopped accepting Athens' bonds
as collateral for lending to Greek banks.
U.S. Treasuries have benefited from a relative scarcity of
high-grade debt, as well as expectations that the Fed will
further support bonds through new debt purchases.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen a full
percentage point since March, when they traded as high as 2.40
percent. They traded as low as 1.3977 percent on Monday, 4 basis
points below the previous low of 1.44 percent first reached on
June 1.
Thirty-year bond yields fell to 2.49 percent,
below its previous low of 2.51 percent also reached on June 1.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)