By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday ahead of the first of $99 billion in new debt sales
planned for this week, and after a ratings outlook change on
Germany raised concerns over that the stronger euro zone
countries will need to foot the bill for weaker nations in the
region.
The Treasury is expected to see solid demand for $35 billion
in new two-year notes on Tuesday, followed by a sale of $35
billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in
seven-year debt on Thursday.
Yields often rise ahead of new debt issuance as dealers
hedge for the new supply.
U.S. bond yields also rose in sympathy with German bunds,
after Moody's Investors Service late on Monday changed its
outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative
from stable as fallout from Europe's debt crisis cast a shadow
over the euro zone's top-rated countries.
"The bund got some pressure because of the outlook change
and I think that may have put a little pressure on Treasuries,"
said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
The rating agency cited an increased chance that Greece
could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of
financial sector shocks ... that policymakers could only contain
at a very high cost."
It also warned that Germany and other countries rated 'Aaa'
might have to increase support for troubled states such as Spain
and Italy that are struggling to finance their deficits.
U.S bond yields hit session highs on Tuesday after data
showed that U.S. manufacturing this month expanded at its
slowest pace since late 2010, roughly in line with expectations.
Bond yields have been bid down in recent weeks amid growing
investors fears that the U.S. economy is slowing at a faster
pace, increasing the chances that the Federal Reserve will
launch new stimulus to try to boost growth.
Fears over further contagion from the troubled euro zone is
expected to keep a strong bid for U.S. bonds, even as they trade
near record low yields.
"These are hot commodities, there is demand, I don't see why
that should change," said Brien.
Benchmark 10-year notes yields rose to 1.46
percent on Tuesday, up from a record low of 1.3977 reached on
Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 25/32 in price to
yield 2.54 percent, up from a record low 2.4766 percent also
reached on Monday.
Spain's debt yields also continued to hit new highs on
Tuesday as concerns grew that the country will need a full
bailout on top of an already approved rescue deal for its banks.
Greece's international lenders also return to Athens on
Tuesday to decide whether to keep the country on its 130 billion
euro life support line.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)