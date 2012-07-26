(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasuries yields rose
from record lows on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to
protect the euro zone from collapse, reducing demand for
safe-haven government bonds.
"Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it
takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,"
Draghi said at an investment conference in London.
Draghi said that tackling high sovereign borrowing costs
comes within the central bank's mandate, his boldest comments to
date, suggesting that the ECB is ready to defend Italy and
Spain, whose borrowing costs have spiraled to levels considered
unsustainable.
"The way that that's being read is that they might start
large-scale asset purchases and loosen collateral requirements,
some of the measures that the ECB has been reluctant to
participate in, in the past," said Ira Jersey, interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Treasuries extended price losses and yields hit session
highs after the U.S. Commerce Department reported that orders
for long-lasting manufactured goods rose in June, though new
orders excluding transportation fell, pointing to a slowdown in
factory activity.
"The headline durable orders were good, though we question
whether it's sustainable given that orders were down a lot,"
said Jersey.
Separately, the Labor Department reported that the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week
to near a four-year low.
Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting next
week, at which the central bank is expected to indicate whether
it will launch a third round of quantitative easing to try to
stimulate an increasingly sluggish recovery.
"People are looking for some version of QE, I think there's
a high expectation," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at
CIBC World Markets in New York.
Many also expect the Fed to extend its guidance that it will
hold rates at record lows for longer than previously stated,
likely through 2015.
"The thing catching more wind is the expectation of the
extension of easier language for longer. People think that will
help support the front end of the market going in to next week,"
Tucci said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 1.43 percent, up from 1.40 percent late on
Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 16/32 in price to yield
2.48 percent, up from a record low of 2.4426 percent set in
overnight trading.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion in new seven-year notes
on Thursday, the final sale of $99 billion in new coupon debt
this week.
