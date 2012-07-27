(Adds details, quote, updated prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
their highest levels in a week after data showed the U.S.
economy cooled in the second quarter, in line with expectations,
and as investors absorbed $99 billion in new bond sales this
week.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate
between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the
third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
Treasuries prices extended losses as the GDP number was not
as low as some feared and was seen as likely not enough to push
the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of stimulus when it
meets next week.
"The report was a little bit better than what some people
feared. I think some people were getting nervous that it would
be sub-one percent," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed will
launch a new bond purchase program if the economy continues to
weaken, though many analysts and traders see it as unlikely that
the central bank will launch a program as soon as next week.
The GDP data nonetheless points to a worsening picture for
the U.S. economy in the second half of the year, where investors
will also grapple with uncertainty around the November
presidential election and the so-called "fiscal cliff" of
spending cuts and tax increases that are set to take effect in
January 2013.
"The second half of the year is going to be a very
challenging one given a lot of the sentiment issues we are
dealing with," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
Investors are also still grappling with $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes sold this week, which
is adding to the drop in bond prices, said Comiskey.
"We're digesting a lot of supply," he said.
Bonds also weakened earlier after French newspaper Le Monde
reported that the European Central Bank and euro zone
governments were preparing coordinated action to cut Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs, boosting demand for riskier assets.
But comments from Germany's powerful Bundesbank added doubts
to hopes of bond purchases, with a spokesman from the bank
saying that it regards central bank purchases of sovereign debt
as monetary financing of governments, which the ECB is
prohibited by European law.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 11/32 in
price to yield 1.48 percent, up from 1.44 percent late on
Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 26/32 in price to yield
2.55 percent, up from 2.50 percent on Thursday.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)