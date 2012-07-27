(Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices)
* Expectations rise for more ECB stimulus
* US Q2 GDP not as grim as some expected
* 10-year note yield highest in three weeks
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
for a second session and yields rose to their highest in three
weeks on Friday as hopes the European Central Bank will launch
new stimulus measures sparked risk taking and reduced demand for
safe-haven debt.
Bonds began the day lower after French newspaper Le Monde
reported that the ECB and euro zone governments were preparing
coordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Treasuries fell on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi
pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse.
Lessened fears the European debt crisis will end in disaster
spurred investors to take on more risk, and stocks indexes
gained more than 1.5 percent, while lower-risk Treasuries fell.
The risk-on trade "is all predicated on ECB hopes or euro
zone hopes," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
1-2/32 lower in price to yield 1.55 percent, the highest since
July 6 and up from 1.44 percent late on Thursday. Yields hit a
record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday.
Treasuries prices fell further on Friday morning after a
government report on second-quarter growth was not as bad as
some analysts and traders had feared, and perhaps unlikely to
prompt the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of stimulus
when it meets next week.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual
rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since
the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on
Friday.
"The report was a little bit better than what some people
feared. I think some people were getting nervous that it would
be sub-one percent," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed will
launch a new bond purchase program if the economy continues to
weaken, though many analysts and traders see it as unlikely that
the central bank will launch a program as soon as next week.
The GDP data nonetheless points to a worsening picture for
the U.S. economy in the second half of the year, where investors
will also face uncertainty around the November presidential
election and the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and
tax increases that are set to take effect in January 2013.
"The second half of the year is going to be a very
challenging one given a lot of the sentiment issues we are
dealing with," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
Investors are still grappling with $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes sold this week, which
is adding to the drop in bond prices, said Comiskey.
"We're digesting a lot of supply," he said.
The Federal Reserve also sold $7.93 billion in three-year
notes on Friday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it
funds purchases of longer-dated debt with sales of short-term
notes.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 3-1/32 lower in
price to yield 2.64 percent, up from 2.50 percent late Thursday.
Bonds were on track for the biggest daily jump in yield since
the middle of March.
