NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
for a second session and yields rose to the highest in over two
weeks on Friday as hopes the European Central Bank will launch
new stimulus measures sparked risk taking and reduced demand for
safe-haven debt.
Bonds began the day lower after French newspaper Le Monde
reported that the ECB and euro zone governments were preparing
coordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
ECB President Mario Draghi will meet with Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures, including
bond purchases, to help the euro zone, according to a Bloomberg
report. The ECB is set to meet next week.
Treasuries fell on Thursday after Draghi pledged to do
whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse.
Lessened fears the European debt crisis will end in disaster
spurred investors to take on more risk, and stocks indexes
gained more than 1 percent, while lower-risk Treasuries fell.
The risk-on trade "is all predicated on ECB hopes or euro
zone hopes," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Thirty-year bonds bore the brunt of the selling,
trading 2-11/32 lower in price to yield 2.61 percent, up from
2.50 percent late Thursday. Bonds posted the biggest two-day
gain in yield since early June.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 29/32
lower in price to yield 1.54 percent, the highest since July 10
and up from 1.44 percent late on Thursday. Yields hit a record
low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday, but were on track for the
biggest weekly gain in five weeks.
Treasuries prices extended early losses after a government
report on second-quarter growth was not as bad as some analysts
and traders had feared, and perhaps unlikely to prompt the
Federal Reserve to launch a new round of stimulus when it meets
next week.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual
rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since
the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on
Friday.
"The report was a little bit better than what some people
feared. I think some people were getting nervous that it would
be sub-one percent," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed will
launch a new bond purchase program if the economy continues to
weaken, though many analysts and traders see it as unlikely that
the central bank will launch a program as soon as next week.
The GDP data nonetheless points to a worsening picture for
the U.S. economy in the second half of the year, where investors
will also face uncertainty around the November presidential
election and the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and
tax increases that are set to take effect in January 2013.
"The second half of the year is going to be a very
challenging one given a lot of the sentiment issues we are
dealing with," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
Investors are still grappling with $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes sold this week, which
is adding to the drop in bond prices, said Comiskey.
"We're digesting a lot of supply," he said.
The Federal Reserve also sold $7.93 billion in three-year
notes on Friday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it
funds purchases of longer-dated debt with sales of short-term
notes.
Record-low Treasury yields have been having impacts across
fixed income markets this week. Colgate-Palmolive on
Friday priced a 10-year coupon at 1.95 percent, which was the
second lowest level ever, behind IBM Corp which priced a
coupon of the same maturity at 1.875 percent on Wednesday.
