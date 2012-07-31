NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains to trade slightly negative on Tuesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming weeks.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.51 percent. The benchmark notes had traded in positive territory through much of Tuesday, with yields dipping to as low as 1.47 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese)