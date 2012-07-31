UPDATE 4-Oil falls on rise in U.S. drilling, OPEC compliance caps losses
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Adds OPEC figures, analyst, ICE figures, ABN Amro price revision)
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains to trade slightly negative on Tuesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming weeks.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.51 percent. The benchmark notes had traded in positive territory through much of Tuesday, with yields dipping to as low as 1.47 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese)
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The American Bankers Association, a trade group for U.S. banks, has endorsed Chicago-based startup Akouba as a technology provider to enable its members offer small business lending online.