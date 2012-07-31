* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday; ECB, BoE meet on Thursday

* Markets expect central bank action, timing uncertain (Updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials began a two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming weeks.

Investors are anxious to see whether the Fed will offer any clues as to whether it will go ahead with further purchases of Treasuries and/or mortgage-backed securities or move with other accommodative programs. They are also waiting to see if the European Central Bank takes further action at a policy meeting later this week.

"With the Fed meeting today and tomorrow and the ECB meeting on Thursday, traders are looking for potential signs of bond purchase programs sometime later this summer," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.51 percent.

Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries sold off late last week when ECB President Mario Draghi spoke forcefully about preserving the euro, remarks that rallied riskier assets such as stocks and the sovereign debt of nations at Europe's geographic periphery.

More wary views of other European officials followed, however, curbing market confidence that the ECB could deliver decisive anti-crisis measures at its meeting this week.

U.S. Treasuries held steady despite a batch of stronger-than-expected data - on regional manufacturing, home prices, and consumer confidence - that typically would put downward pressure on prices of U.S. government debt and encourage a rise in yields.

"All eyes are on the FOMC tomorrow, the ECB Thursday, and (U.S.) payrolls Friday," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.

Analysts said accommodative measures the Fed has at its disposal are further asset purchases, a cut in the interest rate on reserves, a time frame for potential rate increases pushed farther out on the horizon, or mere dovish guidance.

Market reaction to the Fed's announcement on Wednesday will depend on how intensely hopes for more accommodation get built into prices before the Fed and the ECB issue statements. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich, editing by Dave Zimmerman)