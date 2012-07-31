* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday; ECB meets on Thursday

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials began a two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming weeks.

The possibility of further purchases by the Fed of Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities, or a combination of the two - or other accommodative steps - was supportive for Treasuries.

"With the Fed meeting today and tomorrow and the ECB meeting on Thursday, traders are looking for potential signs of bond purchase programs sometime later this summer. That's supporting the bond market right now," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.

Treasuries were also supported by safe-haven buying due to worries over the trajectory of Europe's debt crisis.

U.S. Treasuries sold off late last week when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke forcefully about preserving the euro, which spurred a rally in riskier assets such as stocks and the sovereign debt of nations at Europe's geographic periphery.

More wary views of other European officials followed, however, curbing market confidence that the ECB could deliver decisive anti-crisis measures at its meeting this week. That put the break on the stock market's rise and revived Treasuries.

"Ten-year yields popped up and Treasuries sold off on Draghi's comments last week," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management. "Then the Germans and others came in with their offsetting comments, and that was a little bit of a buzz kill.

"The recovery in Treasuries this week is an adjustment to the idea that the ECB is not going to be able to come out on Thursday and make the kinds of statement the peripheral bond market and other risk markets would like to see," he said.

U.S. Treasuries maintained their gains despite a batch of stronger-than-expected data - on regional manufacturing, home prices, and consumer confidence - that typically would put downward pressure on prices of U.S. government debt and encourage a rise in yields.

"All eyes are on the FOMC tomorrow, the ECB Thursday, and payrolls Friday," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its closely watched monthly jobs report for July on Friday.

Analysts said the accommodative measures that the Fed has at its disposal are further asset purchases, a cut in the interest rate on excess bank reserves, a time frame for potential rate increases pushed farther out on the horizon, or mere dovish guidance.

Few analysts expect the Fed to actually launch another round of balance sheet expansion, known as QE3, at the conclusion of this week's meeting, as central bank officials will be keen to see if Friday's July payrolls data shows any signs of labor market improvement.

"In our view, the chances of the Fed undertaking additional easing is rising, as the data weaken, downside risks rise, and uncertainty abounds. The main questions now are not so much if but when the Fed will ease, and what form will it take," said Michael Hanson, U.S. economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

"We look for the Fed to extend its forward guidance at this week's meeting before launching QE3 in September," he said.

Market reaction to the Fed's announcement on Wednesday will depend on how intensely hopes for more accommodation get built into prices before the Fed and the ECB issue statements.

As investors waited for the results of the central bank meetings, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.50 percent late on Monday and not far off the record low of 1.38 percent touched last week.

Thirty-year bonds, which bore the brunt of the sell-off late last week, were up 14/32 to yield 2.56 percent, down from 2.58 percent late Monday. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)