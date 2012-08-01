* ISM July manufacturing index forecast at 50.2

* Fed statement due in afternoon; ECB and BoE meet on Thursday

* Markets expect central bank action, timing uncertain (updates prices, comment)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday as markets waited for an afternoon statement from the Federal Reserve that is expected to reveal policymakers' readiness to act but stop short of aggressive measures for now.

Prices extended early losses after the ADP National Employment Report showed a stronger-than-expected 163,000 increase in private payroll jobs in July, beating economists' forecasts for a 120,000 rise.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 9/32, their yields rising to 1.50 percent from 1.49 before the figures came out and 1.47 percent late on Tuesday.

"The ADP number was somewhat stronger than expected showing that the U.S. continues to have consistently positive private sector payroll growth, albeit at a painfully slow rate," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers. "Treasuries sold off maybe one basis point in response to the number."

The next key report for the market is the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, expected to have edged up to 50.2 in July from 49.7 in June. A number above 50 reflects expansion in the manufacturing sector.

Still, the market's main focus was on central bank policy.

"All eyes today are clearly on the FOMC announcement," Stein said. "Later in the week, the focus will switch to the European Central Bank and finally to payrolls on Friday."

Economists said the Federal Reserve could push back its guidance for when it sees the need for an eventual rate hike into 2015 from the current Fed consensus of late 2014, a move that could signal the depth of the central bank's concerns about the economy and hint at new measures ahead.

"The Fed could announce an extension of the near-zero interest-rate policy. That's almost a maintenance thing since they'll have to do it at some point. That's not going to excite anybody," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Bethesda, Md.-based Calvert Investment Management, with more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.

Others expect the Fed to offer even less.

"We're probably just going to see a continuation of existing policy," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "The economic data hasn't been all that great, but it's not bad enough to cause the Fed to do additional easing."

Jacobsen said that could disappoint some people "who are banking on the central bank to prop up asset prices" with another round of Fed bond purchases.

Analysts believe policymakers would wait until at least September before taking such action, giving them more time to set out the case for their preferred method for easing policy in speeches between now and then.

Until then, dovish language could be used to soothe any disappointment at a lack of forceful action.

The Fed meets just a day before a key meeting of the European Central Bank, after its president, Mario Draghi, raised speculation of more ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds by saying he would do "whatever it takes to preserve the euro."

Global stock markets rallied sharply late last week on hopes that at least one of the two institutions would deliver some sort of fresh stimulus program. But investors have toned down their expectations since then.

The 30-year Treasury bond was down 31/32, its yield rising to 2.59 percent from 2.55 percent late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Additional reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)