* ISM July manufacturing index forecast at 50.2
* Fed statement due in afternoon; ECB and BoE meet on
Thursday
* Markets expect central bank action, timing uncertain
(updates prices, comment)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Wednesday as markets waited for an afternoon
statement from the Federal Reserve that is expected to reveal
policymakers' readiness to act but stop short of aggressive
measures for now.
Prices extended early losses after the ADP National
Employment Report showed a stronger-than-expected
163,000 increase in private payroll jobs in July, beating
economists' forecasts for a 120,000 rise.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 9/32,
their yields rising to 1.50 percent from 1.49 before the figures
came out and 1.47 percent late on Tuesday.
"The ADP number was somewhat stronger than expected showing
that the U.S. continues to have consistently positive private
sector payroll growth, albeit at a painfully slow rate," said
Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance
Investment Managers. "Treasuries sold off maybe one basis point
in response to the number."
The next key report for the market is the Institute for
Supply Management's manufacturing index, expected to have edged
up to 50.2 in July from 49.7 in June. A number above 50 reflects
expansion in the manufacturing sector.
Still, the market's main focus was on central bank policy.
"All eyes today are clearly on the FOMC announcement," Stein
said. "Later in the week, the focus will switch to the European
Central Bank and finally to payrolls on Friday."
Economists said the Federal Reserve could push back its
guidance for when it sees the need for an eventual rate hike
into 2015 from the current Fed consensus of late 2014, a move
that could signal the depth of the central bank's concerns about
the economy and hint at new measures ahead.
"The Fed could announce an extension of the near-zero
interest-rate policy. That's almost a maintenance thing since
they'll have to do it at some point. That's not going to excite
anybody," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with
Bethesda, Md.-based Calvert Investment Management, with more
than $14.5 billion in assets under management.
Others expect the Fed to offer even less.
"We're probably just going to see a continuation of existing
policy," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at
Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The economic data hasn't been all that great, but it's not bad
enough to cause the Fed to do additional easing."
Jacobsen said that could disappoint some people "who are
banking on the central bank to prop up asset prices" with
another round of Fed bond purchases.
Analysts believe policymakers would wait until at least
September before taking such action, giving them more time to
set out the case for their preferred method for easing policy in
speeches between now and then.
Until then, dovish language could be used to soothe any
disappointment at a lack of forceful action.
The Fed meets just a day before a key meeting of the
European Central Bank, after its president, Mario Draghi, raised
speculation of more ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds
by saying he would do "whatever it takes to preserve the euro."
Global stock markets rallied sharply late last week on hopes
that at least one of the two institutions would deliver some
sort of fresh stimulus program. But investors have toned down
their expectations since then.
The 30-year Treasury bond was down 31/32, its
yield rising to 2.59 percent from 2.55 percent late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Additional reporting by Pedro
Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)