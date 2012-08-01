BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared earlier losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policy-makers issued a statement after a two-day meeting that acknowledged a weakening U.S. economy but they did not offer more monetary stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.497 percent, up 2.7 basis points from Tuesday's close.
The 30-year bond was trading 12/32 lower for a yield 2.567 percent yield, up 1.7 basis points from Tuesday. It was briefly unchanged, erasing its earlier loss of nearly 1 point in price. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 A three-year boom in private share placements in China, a handy way around tighter control of public share issuance, is running on fumes as Beijing turns its sights on the speculative excesses and dubious value the boom has engendered.
* Colorado Resources Ltd says intends to expend proceeds from flow-through units for exploration on company's Canadian properties