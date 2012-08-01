NEW YORK Aug 1 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices added to earlier losses on Wednesday with their yields hitting session highs after the Federal Reserve refrained from further monetary stimulus, disappointing some traders who had bet on more action now.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 18/32 at 101-31/32 after touching a session low of 101-28/32. The 10-year yield was last 1.533 percent, up 6.5 basis points from Tuesday's close after hitting a session high of 1.543 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)