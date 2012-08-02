NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. Treasuries briefly edged
higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept key
interest rates unchanged.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note posted a 2/32 rise in
price on the day, erasing an earlier loss of 1/32. It then
erased that gain and returned to a loss of 1/32. Its yield stood
at 1.53 percent.
The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a
record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, waiting to see whether
inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding
on any fresh cut in borrowing costs. Euro zone inflation held
steady at 2.4 percent in July - just above the ECB's target of
close to, but below 2 percent.
