* Draghi comments on rescuing euro zone fall
short--strategist
* US, European stocks decline, investors cite lack of strong
action
* Spanish, Italian government bond yields rise
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. government debt prices rose
on Thursday after remarks by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi disappointed investors in stocks and other riskier
assets and supported safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, in the
minus column earlier, was up 13/32 in price, its yield easing to
1.48 percent from 1.53 percent late Wednesday.
Similarly, 30-year bonds, down 13/32 earlier,
were up 31/32 in price, the yield easing to 2.55 percent from
2.60 percent late on Wednesday.
In contrast, major stock indexes
fell.
"The Draghi headlines starting coming out and there did not
seem to be any new meaningful program announced, so Treasuries
reversed the selling pressure and headed higher on the
disappointing ECB results," said Ian Lyngen, government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "At
least so far, not enough."
All but one of the European Central Bank's Governing Council
agreed on Thursday to additional measures to protect the euro,
but the final debate between supporters and opponents of
bond-buying is still to come, ECB President Mario Draghi said.
Overall, the ECB conclusions and Draghi's remarks fell short
"of expectations for a grand program that supports the euro and
the euro zone economies," Lyngen said.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday
while European shares extended falls after European Central Bank
Mario Draghi announced no immediate measures to stem the euro
zone debt crisis.
Italian yields jumped 19 basis points to 6.12 percent
while equivalent Spanish yields rose
7 basis points to 6.81 percent. Safe-haven German Bund futures
rose 120 ticks to a session high of 144.70.
News that U.S. weekly jobless claims rose less than
economists had forecast to 365,000 elicited little market
reaction, partly because the data are said to be influenced by
distortions related to seasonal auto plant shutdowns, but
largely because the market was more focused on the statements
from the European Central Bank.
Reporting by Ellen Freilich