By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to offer a clear, prompt path forward to fortifying the euro zone's banking system and the sovereign debt of the region's peripheral nations.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would gear up to buy Italian and Spanish bonds in the open market, but only after euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to do the same.

After ratcheting up expectations for further ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds last week by saying he would do whatever it took to preserve the euro, what the ECB offered on Thursday did not satisfy the markets.

Stocks and other riskier assets, including the sovereign debt of Spain and Italy, sold off while safe-haven assets including U.S. Treasuries rallied.

"Last week Draghi set up the markets for some kind of concerted, bold, concrete initiative, and what we got was just more maybes, and we're back to where we were a couple weeks ago," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund, at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in Baltimore, Maryland.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was lower on the day before Draghi spoke, rallied afterwards, rising 20/32 in price, driving down its yield to 1.46 percent from 1.53 percent late Wednesday.

Similarly, 30-year bonds, down nearly a point before Draghi's press conference, rose 1-19/32 in price, with the yield easing to 2.52 percent from 2.60 percent on Wednesday.

In contrast, major stock indexes fell, with the blue-chip Dow and S&P 500 each down more than 1 percent.

The ECB's conclusions and Draghi's remarks fell short "of expectations for a grand program that supports the euro and the euro zone economies," said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group.

All but one member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council agreed to additional measures to protect the euro, but the final debate between supporters and opponents of bond-buying is still to come, Draghi said.

Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose. Safe-haven German Bund futures rose 157 ticks to a session high of 145.07.

There was little reaction to a rise in new U.S. weekly jobless claims to 365,000 in the latest week. The data was influenced by distortions related to seasonal auto plant shutdowns.

The market is keenly awaiting the release on Friday of the government's monthly U.S. employment report.

Economists polled by Reuters estimate that 100,000 jobs were added in July. Payrolls grew by 80,000 jobs in June.

An addition of 75,000 to 100,000 jobs would spur market expectations that the Fed will take some kind of unconventional policy step at its next meeting, in mid-September, said Cary Leahey, economist and managing director at Decision Economics in New York.

Anything below 50,000 jobs would increase bets that the Fed would move, he said.

On the other hand, an addition of 150,000 jobs along with an upward revision to June job growth "would really be a surprise and the bond market would lose a lot of traction," Leahey said. "Two- and 10-year Treasuries would get clipped."

Stith, of Wilmington Broad Market, said weaker-than-forecast growth would "simply add more cause for the Federal Reserve to undertake more bond purchases at its two-day meeting ending on Sept. 13, which could include mortgage-backed securities.

"Economic conditions on the ground have obviously slowed and Europe does not seem to make concrete progress toward resolving its problems, and the fiscal cliff is getting closer and closer," he said. "Those things taken together suggest QE3 is on the table and we'll see something on the 13th." (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)