* ECB plan on rescuing euro zone said to fall short
* U.S., European stocks decline
* Italian government bond yields rise
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. government debt prices rose
on Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to offer a
clear, prompt path forward to fortifying the euro zone's banking
system and the sovereign debt of the region's peripheral
nations.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would gear up to
buy Italian and Spanish bonds in the open market, but only after
euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to do the
same.
After ratcheting up expectations for further ECB purchases
of Italian and Spanish bonds last week by saying he would do
whatever it took to preserve the euro, what the ECB offered on
Thursday did not satisfy the markets.
Stocks and other riskier assets, including the sovereign
debt of Spain and Italy, sold off while safe-haven assets
including U.S. Treasuries rallied.
"Last week Draghi set up the markets for some kind of
concerted, bold, concrete initiative, and what we got was just
more maybes, and we're back to where we were a couple weeks
ago," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad
Market Bond Fund, at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in
Baltimore, Maryland.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was
lower on the day before Draghi spoke, rallied afterwards, rising
20/32 in price, driving down its yield to 1.46 percent from 1.53
percent late Wednesday.
Similarly, 30-year bonds, down nearly a point
before Draghi's press conference, rose 1-19/32 in price, with
the yield easing to 2.52 percent from 2.60 percent on Wednesday.
In contrast, major stock indexes fell,
with the blue-chip Dow and S&P 500 each down more than 1
percent.
The ECB's conclusions and Draghi's remarks fell short "of
expectations for a grand program that supports the euro and the
euro zone economies," said Ian Lyngen, government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group.
All but one member of the European Central Bank's Governing
Council agreed to additional measures to protect the euro, but
the final debate between supporters and opponents of bond-buying
is still to come, Draghi said.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields
rose. Safe-haven German Bund futures rose
157 ticks to a session high of 145.07.
There was little reaction to a rise in new U.S. weekly
jobless claims to 365,000 in the latest week. The data was
influenced by distortions related to seasonal auto plant
shutdowns.
The market is keenly awaiting the release on Friday of the
government's monthly U.S. employment report.
Economists polled by Reuters estimate that 100,000 jobs were
added in July. Payrolls grew by 80,000 jobs in June.
An addition of 75,000 to 100,000 jobs would spur market
expectations that the Fed will take some kind of unconventional
policy step at its next meeting, in mid-September, said Cary
Leahey, economist and managing director at Decision Economics in
New York.
Anything below 50,000 jobs would increase bets that the Fed
would move, he said.
On the other hand, an addition of 150,000 jobs along with an
upward revision to June job growth "would really be a surprise
and the bond market would lose a lot of traction," Leahey said.
"Two- and 10-year Treasuries would get clipped."
Stith, of Wilmington Broad Market, said weaker-than-forecast
growth would "simply add more cause for the Federal Reserve to
undertake more bond purchases at its two-day meeting ending on
Sept. 13, which could include mortgage-backed securities.
"Economic conditions on the ground have obviously slowed and
Europe does not seem to make concrete progress toward resolving
its problems, and the fiscal cliff is getting closer and
closer," he said. "Those things taken together suggest QE3 is on
the table and we'll see something on the 13th."
