* U.S. economy added 163,000 jobs in July, topping 100,000
forecast
* Unemployment rises to 8.3 percent
* Average hourly earnings rise just 0.1 percent
* Next employment rate said to be critical to outlook
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries prices weakened
on Friday after the government reported job growth quickened in
July.
The U.S. Labor Department's report that 163,000 jobs were
added to nonfarm payrolls in July topped market expectations for
job growth of 100,000.
"This report does not (strengthen the) case for doing a
third round of quantitative easing," said Dan Heckman, senior
fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas
City, Missouri, with $80 billion in assets under management.
After the report, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was down 21/32, its yield rising to 1.55 percent
from 1.48 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was down nearly two points in
price, its yield rising to 2.64 percent from 2.55 percent on
Thursday.
In contrast, major Wall Street stock indexes
each rose more than 1 percent at the open.
"A couple of weeks ago Treasury benchmark yields hit
historic lows; it's normal to have some profit-taking at his
stage," Heckman said.
More months of stronger job growth are needed before the
10-year yield would move above 2 percent, he said.
Several factors constrained the bond market's retreat on
Friday, including an uptick in the unemployment rate to 8.3
percent, a smaller-than-forecast 0.1 percent rise in average
hourly earnings, and a downward revision to already subdued job
growth in June.
Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis said
employment trends reflected in the report were "not enough" to
show the economy was developing momentum.
A quickening pace of economic growth could put upward
pressure on Treasury yields.
The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing
index is expected to read 52.0 for July, showing expansion,
little changed from the June reading of 52.1.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)