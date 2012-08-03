(In paragraph 4, drop from Aug. 2 was 51 basis points, not
"more than 200 basis points.")
* U.S. jobs gains in July top expectations
* 'Morning-after' view of ECB more favorable to risk assets
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday as unexpectedly strong job gains in July and a fresh look
on expected action by the European Central Bank spurred a bid
for risky assets, curbing investors' appetite for safe-haven
U.S. government debt.
The U.S. Labor Department reported employers added 163,000
jobs in July, topping expectations for 100,000 new jobs. Adding
to signs of strength in the economy, the Institute for Supply
Management reported growth in the U.S. services sector that
topped expectations.
In addition, investors took a fresh look at the comments
made on Thursday by ECB chief Mario Draghi, who initially
disappointed risk markets with an absence of immediate, forceful
action. But one day later, investors saw his remarks as
signaling the ECB was ready to act to counter the euro zone
crisis.
Those revised perceptions were evident in Italian
two-year bond yields which fell 51 basis points
from Thursday to 3.279 percent, down almost two full percentage
points since late July.
Conversely, yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose as
their prices fell.
"The economic numbers were better than expected, but not
good enough to keep the Federal Reserve from easing further,"
said Jeffrey Cleveland, senior economist at Los Angeles-based
Payden & Rygel. "That was good for risk assets so there was a
sell-off across the Treasury curve."
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
to 1.59 percent from 1.48 percent on Thursday. The price of the
10-year note fell one point.
Thirty-year bond yields rose to 2.68 percent
from 2.55 percent on Thursday, piercing their 50-day moving
average at 2.661 percent and the 2.679 percent level reached
last week after the ECB's Draghi pledged to do whatever it took
to preserve the euro zone.
Investors flocked to stocks, driving up all three major Wall
Street indexes about 2 percent.
The revised view on the results of Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting also dulled the allure of safe-haven U.S.
debt, while risk assets, including stocks, the euro, oil, and
the sovereign debt of euro zone peripheral nations, all rose.
"There's a rethinking going on of the initial disappointment
with the ECB," Cleveland said.
"The market is like a spoiled child that wants the toy now,
and Draghi said it's not going to be now, but it's coming. There
will be concrete steps, but you have to wait a couple of weeks.
So the kid says, 'Okay, I'll get that toy in a couple of weeks;
I can live with that.' That's what's going on."
