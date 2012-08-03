GLOBAL MARKETS-Data helps world stocks touch new high; dollar dips
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Adds close of European markets)
NEW YORK Aug 3 The U.S. 10-year Treasury note briefly extended its price decline to 1 point on Friday as stock market strength following news of stronger U.S. job growth in July drew investors away from safe-haven Treasuries.
The 10-year Treasury bond was down 30/32 in price after being up 1 point. Its yield rose to 1.58 percent from 1.48 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Adds close of European markets)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* S&P - Clark County, NV various debt ratings raised one notch due to improved economic indicators and available reserves Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kuNKKV)