NEW YORK Aug 3 The U.S. 10-year Treasury note briefly extended its price decline to 1 point on Friday as stock market strength following news of stronger U.S. job growth in July drew investors away from safe-haven Treasuries.

The 10-year Treasury bond was down 30/32 in price after being up 1 point. Its yield rose to 1.58 percent from 1.48 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)