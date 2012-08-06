* Investors continue to watch European debt crisis
* U.S. to sell $72 billion of new debt this week
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices edged
higher on Monday, taking back a little of last week's losses as
investors looked for clarity on the euro zone's latest
crisis-fighting measures.
Treasuries prices fell on Friday after a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was
working on steps to cut the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
Germany opposes the ECB resuming its bond buying program, and it
is unclear how the resources of the yet-to-be-ratified ESM
permanent rescue fund will be boosted.
Meanwhile, officials said inspectors from the International
Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the ECB -- known as
the troika -- found Greece has made progress in locating budget
cuts needed to continue its bailout program, but not all work is
done and international inspectors will return in September for a
final verdict.
Along with watching events out of Europe, investors were
mulling how much demand there will be for $72 billion of U.S.
government debt supply this week.
The Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly
refunding needs.
U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed traders who had bet
the Federal Reserve was ready to embark on a third round of
economic stimulus soon.
The report showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in
five months in July and analysts said this should give the Fed
time to consider its options to foster economic growth.
"The back-up in rates (late last week), while sharp by
recent standards, still left 10-year yields below 1.60 percent
so it is difficult to argue the tone-shift reflected any broader
change in demand for U.S. Treasuries," said David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were
trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.55 percent, down from
1.57 percent late Friday but not far off the record low of 1.38
percent touched in late July.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy)