(Updates prices)
* U.S. to sell $72 billion of new debt this week
* Benchmark yields just below a four-week peak
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up
on Monday before debt sales later in the week that could
underscore how much investors are willing to pay for safety amid
global market uncertainty.
Investors are waiting to see how much demand there will be
for $72 billion of U.S. government debt supply this week.
But U.S. debt prices ended off the day's highs, and prices
for 30-year bonds dipped in and out of negative territory to
trade barely changed.
Treasuries had risen earlier, reclaiming some ground lost
last week.
"I think Treasuries got a bit ahead of themselves" in the
morning, said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate strategist with
BNP Paribas in New York.
"Overall, looking at the broader sense, I think people feel
good about owning Treasuries. But ... some people would rather
wait until the bond auction is out of the way on Thursday."
The Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly
refunding needs.
The European debt crisis still hovers in the background,
said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income
analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Spain and Italy's borrowing costs dipped on Monday but
remained at levels considered unsustainable, with Spain's
10-year debt trading with a yield just below 7
percent.
"There's still a lot of risk in the world," Rupert said.
Treasuries prices fell on Friday after a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank was working on
steps to cut borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in
July, which analysts said should give the Fed time to consider
its options to foster economic growth.
Last week's "back-up in rates, while sharp by recent
standards, still left 10-year yields below 1.60 percent, so it
is difficult to argue the tone shift reflected any broader
change in demand for U.S. Treasuries," said David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford,
Connecticut.
After what Jefferies & Co chief financial economist Ward
McCarthy called a "volatility fest" last week, U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes on Monday were trading 3/32 higher in
price to yield 1.560 percent, down from 1.57 percent late on
Friday, which was just below a four-week peak.
"Yields are at levels that have tended to attract buyers,"
McCarthy said.
Yields still remain not far off a record low of 1.38 percent
reached on July 25.
Thirty-year bonds were trading up 1/32 in price
to yield 2.648 percent, compared to 2.65 percent late Friday.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London and
Ellen Freilich in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry)