NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. 30-year bond prices
gave up early gains to turn negative in late
trading on Mo nday, with investors wary of pushing up prices
ahead of debt sales later in the week.
The Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on
T uesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly
refunding needs.
"I think Treasuries got a bit ahead of themselves" in the
morning, said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate strategist with
BNP Paribas in New York.
"Overall, looking at the broader sense, I think people feel
good about owning Treasuries. But ... some people would rather
wait until the bond auction is out of the way on Thursday."
U.S. 30-year bonds edged down 1/32 in price to yield 2.650
percent.
