(Adds strategist's comments)
* U.S. to auction $32 billion of 3-year notes
* Worries over European crisis limits price losses
* Benchmark yields touch the highest in over a month
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased
on Tuesday with benchmark yields touching the highest in over a
month as investors pushed for price concessions ahead of the
auction of $72 billion of new debt this week.
Losses were limited however, as Treasuries remain
underpinned by safe-haven interest due to worries over the
outcome of Europe's debt crisis, and that Spain might require a
sovereign financial bailout.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has outlined a
plan to buy sovereign debt in cooperation with the euro zone
bailout funds, but not before September, and only if countries
ask to use the funds and accept strict supervision.
That conditional pledge suggests the situation in Spain may
have to deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before the
country seeks aid, opening the door to ECB intervention,
according to some analysts.
Underlying demand for safe-haven bonds is therefore likely
to persist and could fuel appetite for the U.S. government debt
supply this week.
Investors typically will try to undermine Treasuries prices
going into such auctions.
The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly
refunding needs.
In the when-issued market, three-year notes
were trading with a yield of about 0.35 percent, compared with
three-year notes on the open market trading with a
yield of 0.34 percent. An auction of $32 billion of three-year
notes in July brought a high yield of 0.37 percent.
"The very recent sell-off in Treasuries may give a mild
boost to today's auction but the when-issued three-year is still
trading within 1/2 basis point of the all-time record low award
of 0.334 percent set at last September's auction," said William
O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"In the end, it will probably be another three-year auction
that comes and goes without much of a ripple," O'Donnell said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 14/32 lower
in price to yield 1.61 percent, marking the highest since July 5
and up from 1.56 percent late Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London;
Editing by)