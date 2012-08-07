(Adds strategist's comments, updates prices)
* U.S. auctions $32 billion of 3-year notes
* Worries over European crisis limits price losses
* Benchmark yields touch the highest in over a month
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to the highest
level in over a month as investors pushed for lower prices ahead
of two more debt sales later in the week.
The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year notes
earlier in the day at a high yield of 0.37 percent, higher than
the 0.366 percent at auction in July.
While the sale probably had a "bearish spin," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut, the market is nonetheless subdued.
"People don't have positions. They can safely sit on their
hands," Ader said. "Volumes overall are characteristically
moderate."
Investors could be instead setting up for a $24 billion sale
of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $16 billion sale of 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
Investors typically will try to undermine Treasuries prices
going into such auctions.
Losses were limited, however, with safe-haven interest
underpinning Treasuries due to worries over Europe's ability to
rein in its debt crisis and concerns Spain might require a
sovereign financial bailout.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has outlined a
plan to buy sovereign debt in cooperation with the euro zone
bailout funds, but not before September and only if countries
ask to use the funds and accept strict supervision.
That conditional pledge suggests the situation in Spain may
have to deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before the
country seeks aid, opening the door to ECB intervention,
according to some analysts.
Underlying demand for safe-haven bonds is therefore likely
to persist and could fuel appetite for the U.S. government debt
supply this week.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 19/32 lower
in price to yield 1.630 percent, hitting earlier in the day the
highest level since July 2 and up from 1.56 percent late Monday.
"If you get some stability here around the 1.63-1.65 level
that should bring in some more buying," said Jim Vogel, interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "But
that's a big if."
The move lower in price had yields nearing some important
technical levels, said MacNeil Curry, chief rates and currency
technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York.
Key support levels are under pressure or giving way across
much of the Treasury curve, Curry said, adding that the 1.67
percent level was key for the 10-year note.
"This level is critical as it defines the medium-term bull
trend. Indeed, a sustained break through would indicate an end
to the four-month bull trend opening the 200-day (moving
average) at 1.88 percent and potentially beyond," he said.
"To be clear, this has not happened yet, and we are still
bullish for 1.24 percent ahead of 1.00 percent, but a break of
1.67 percent would force us to abandon this view."
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London;
Editing by Neil Stempleman)