* U.S. to auction 10-year notes on Wednesday
* Worries over European crisis limit price losses
* Benchmark yields touch the highest in over a month
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices slid
on Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to a month high as
investors turned to riskier assets in hopes that global
policymakers will act to help resolve the euro zone's ongoing
debt crisis.
Investors also pushed down prices ahead of two U.S. debt
sales later in the week, part of quarterly refunding operations.
The Treasury concluded one debt sale on Tuesday, auctioning
$32 billion of three-year notes at a high yield of
0.37 percent, higher than the 0.366 percent at auction in July.
While the sale probably had a "bearish spin," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut, the market is nonetheless subdued.
"People don't have positions. They can safely sit on their
hands," Ader said. "Volumes overall are characteristically
moderate."
Investors instead bought riskier assets such as equities on
Tuesday. U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row, taking the
S&P 500 above the psychologically key 1,400 level, though volume
was light.
Global markets have enjoyed a strong run this week after the
European Central Bank indicated it may start buying government
bonds again to ease the pressure on Spain and Italy, albeit
under strict conditions that have yet to be fully worked out.
In addition, investors could be setting up for a $24 billion
sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $16 billion sale of
30-year bonds on Thursday.
Typically, investors will try to undermine Treasuries prices
going into such auctions.
Safe-haven demand for U.S. debt could persist later in the
week nonetheless, as the situation in Spain may have to
deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before the country
seeks aid, opening the door to European Central Bank
intervention, according to some analysts.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
trading 18/32 lower in price to yield 1.627 percent, after
earlier in the day hitting the highest level since July 2 and up
from 1.56 percent late Monday.
"If you get some stability here around the 1.63-1.65 level
that should bring in some more buying," said Jim Vogel, interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "But
that's a big if."
The move lower in price had yields nearing some important
technical levels, said MacNeil Curry, chief rates and currency
technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York.
Key support levels are under pressure or giving way across
much of the Treasury curve, Curry said, adding that the 1.67
percent level was key for the 10-year note.
"This level is critical as it defines the medium-term bull
trend. Indeed, a sustained break through would indicate an end
to the four-month bull trend opening the 200-day (moving
average) at 1.88 percent and potentially beyond," he said.
"To be clear, this has not happened yet, and we are still
bullish for 1.24 percent ahead of 1.00 percent, but a break of
1.67 percent would force us to abandon this view."
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London;
Editing by Neil Stempleman and Leslie Adler)