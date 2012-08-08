* Treasury to sell $24 billion of 10-year notes
* German debt auction met with strong demand
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices edged
higher in safe-haven demand due to caution over the euro zone
debt crisis as stocks dipped following three days of gains.
A strong auction of German debt reinforced a rebound in the
German Bund, as post-European Central Bank meeting euphoria was
dampened by the need for details on when and how any potential
crisis help in the European debt crisis may take place.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the
7 percent danger level on the growing view that it may take time
until Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for
ECB intervention.
U.S. and German government debt are viewed as safe haven
investments versus riskier markets such as stocks. Equities
often falter on investor concerns over the eventual outcome of
the euro zone crisis.
On Wall Street, benchmark stock markets indices dipped more
than 0.2 percent at the open as traders awaited more signals
about central bank action in support of a stalling global
economy.
U.S. Treasury debt price gains were kept in check on
Wednesday however heading into the sale of $24 billion of
10-year Treasury notes. Traders typically move to cheapen
Treasury prices going into such auctions.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
2/32 higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down marginally from
1.63 percent late Tuesday and not far off a record low of 1.38
percent reached late last month. Yields are well off the recent
high of 2.40 percent touched in March.
"Economic forecasts have been slashed in recent weeks as
evidence has mounted suggesting Europe's economic problems are
already weighing on U.S. economic growth," said John Silvia,
chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Although the ECB has outlined plans to buy sovereign debt
alongside the euro zone's bailout funds, it will not happen
before September and not unless either Spain or Italy first ask
to access the funds, something that will involve submitting to
strict supervision.
Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. non farm
productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter.
The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes
on Tuesday, and will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs.
