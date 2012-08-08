BRIEF-AURCANA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 10 MLN UNITS
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries pared price gains to trade slightly negative on Wednesday ahead of an auction of $24 billion of 10-year Treasury notes.
Traders often push to undercut Treasuries prices ahead of such auctions.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.63 percent, not far off the record low of 1.38 percent set on July 25. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
* Samson Resources confirms global settlement joint plan of reorganization and moves toward emergence from Chapter 11
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.