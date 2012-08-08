NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices turned negative on Wednesday in the wake of the sale of $24 billion of 10-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.63 percent late Tuesday. The notes had been trading 1/32 higher in price just prior to the auction. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)