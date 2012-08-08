(Updates prices)
* U.S. 10-year note sale bid-to-cover lowest in 3 years
* German debt auction met with strong demand
* Second-quarter U.S. productivity stronger than expected
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Wednesday, and yields hit their highest level in over a month
after an auction of $24 billion of 10-year notes drew only
lukewarm demand.
But lingering safe-haven demand due to caution over the euro
zone debt crisis helped contain losses.
The Treasury's sale of 10-year notes had a bid-to-cover
ratio - a measure of demand - that was the lowest since August
2009, and the high yield in the auction topped expectations,
indicating investors were reluctant to buy the debt at
open-market prices.
The auction brought a high yield of 1.68 percent, above the
record low of 1.46 percent in a 10-year note sale in July.
"Weak stats across the board for the 10-year auction ...
bear a sharp contrast to last month's monster 10-year auction,"
said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
"We attribute the weak demand to investors looking to lock
in a higher coupon, as well as an element of a buyers' strike
taking place more so than a short base starting to form in
earnest in the market," Goncalves said.
Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday afternoon, with
benchmark 10-year notes trading 07/32 lower in price
to yield 1.651 percent, up from 1.63 percent late Tuesday.
Yields reached as high as 1.66 percent, the loftiest level since
late June.
"The market has traded on the heavier side post auction with
redistribution of auction purchases," said Justin Lederer,
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The 10-year note sale was part of $72 billion of new debt
supply this week, making up the Treasury's quarterly refunding
needs. The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year notes on
Tuesday and will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Separately, a strong auction of German debt on Wednesday
reinforced a rebound in the German Bund, as the euphoria
following last week's European Central Bank meeting was dampened
by the need for details on when and how any potential help in
the European debt crisis may take place.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the
7 percent danger level on the growing view that it may take time
until Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for
ECB intervention.
Although the ECB has outlined plans to buy sovereign debt
alongside the euro zone's bailout funds, it will not happen
before September and not unless either Spain or Italy first ask
to access the funds, something that would involve submitting to
strict supervision.
But Spain and Ireland dodged a bullet on Wednesday when
ratings agency DBRS stopped short of downgrading their debt
below a European Central Bank trigger for extra charges to banks
using the countries' bonds as collateral.
"Economic forecasts have been slashed in recent weeks as
evidence has mounted suggesting Europe's economic problems are
already weighing on U.S. economic growth," said John Silvia,
chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. non-farm
productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter.
Thirty-year bonds traded 20/32 lower in price to
yield 2.751 percent, up from 2.72 percent late Tuesday.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)