By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields dropped
on Monday for the third day as some investors were drawn back to
the market by higher yields caused by a dramatic selloff over
the past two weeks.
Adding to positive sentiment was that no new Treasuries were
to sold by the government in the next two weeks. Investors were
mainly focused on central bank statements expected later this
month, which are expected to be the driver for the next big
market moves.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.63
percent on Monday, after rising as high as 1.73 percent last
week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38
percent on July 25.
"It feels like an oversold market, there wasn't enough
reason to see the big move," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
FTN Financial analyst Jim Vogel said that buyers returned to
the market last week for yields at around 1.70 percent.
Renewed talk of further monetary easing may further support
Treasuries, he said.
Markets have been buoyed in recent months by high
expectations of that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank will announce new bond purchase programs
when they each meet in September.
The last week of August may be particularly volatile for
markets when investors will be looking for new signs of central
bank action.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the central bank's
annual conference in Jackson Hole at the end of the month, and a
number of large economic releases will come under scrutiny for
signs of recent economic strength.
"Almost everything is weighted towards the last week (of
August), when we get revised GDP, when everyone will be talking
about what is coming up at Jackson Hole, and when people will
try to start figuring out their forecast for August payrolls,"
said Vogel.
Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech in 2010 to hint at the
Fed's second round of quantitative easing and may use the speech
again to signal the central bank's plans for its September
meeting.
"The Fed has really telegraphed their moves whenever they
have had big policy easing," said BNP's Prakash. "Expectations
should be pretty solidified by the for the September FOMC
meeting."
The Fed will also release minutes from its July 31-Aug. 1
meeting on Aug. 22.
ECB President Mario Draghi also indicated earlier this month
that the central bank may again start buying government bonds to
reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but not
before September - and only if governments activated the euro
zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.
In the United States, retail sales data on Tuesday will be
among the most closely watched releases in the coming week. The
data is expected to show that retail sales grew 0.3 percent in
July, according to the median estimate of 72 economists polled
by Reuters.
Data pointed to sluggish global growth on Monday with
Japan's economy expanding just 0.3 percent in April-June, half
the pace expected. Trade data also showed that China's July
exports grew a mere 1 percent - well below the consensus call
for growth of 8.6 percent.