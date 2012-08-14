By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 14U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales in July boosted demand for riskier assets and dented the appeal of safe-haven bonds. The data also added an element of uncertainty as to whether the economy's growth had slowed enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to expand monetary stimulus when it meets next month. U.S. retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months as demand rose for everything from cars to electronics, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic growth in the third quarter. "The Fed's not going to make a move based (on) one economic data point, but it certainly adds to the potential that the Fed might be content just staying put," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. Others disagreed, noting that the Treasury market had chosen to look at the positive side of the story on retail sales, but not the more troubling negative side. "We're in a holding pattern in the market in terms of news flow, with no conclusive answers on the U.S. economy or Fed policy and today's retail sales data was a good example of that," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $330 billion in assets under management. "It would be a reach to say the July retail sales report reflected a change in trend, but Treasuries sold off pretty strongly and clearly took the 'glass half-full' point of view on the U.S. economy," Tipp said, noting that even though July sales were strong, the prior three months all saw declines, and for the four months combined sales contracted. After hitting record lows last month, benchmark 10-year yields had risen more than 30 basis points on a surprisingly strong jobs report for July and a vow by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to preserve the euro. The higher Treasury yields drew buyers in recent days, but not on Tuesday. In late trade, 10-year notes yielded 1.73 percent, up from 1.66 percent late on Monday and up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. The price of the notes fell 20/32. The improved retails sales picture for July helped drive up stocks on Tuesday. "We have seen some bias toward selling risk-free instruments (like Treasuries) to go into risk instruments, so without headlines to counteract that, the path of least resistance for yields was higher," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets. Markets have been buoyed in recent months by high expectations that both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will announce new bond purchase programs when their policymakers each meet in September. Investors will be watching for signs of further stimulus when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the U.S. central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole at the end of the month. Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech in 2010 to hint at the Fed's second round of quantitative easing. "Jackson Hole is the next focus. Until then data is slightly better and risk assets slightly better, which is taking some luster out of bonds," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Data released on Tuesday also showed that U.S. producer prices rose in July, leaving the annual inflation rate for that category of goods at just 0.5 percent. Expectations for more easing could encourage a bid for bonds, which could also benefit in the coming two weeks by a lack of new supply. Rogan pointed to speculative buying. "Some people are still looking to buy on dips," he said. Continuing bond buybacks as part of the Fed's Operation Twist program are expected to support the market. The Fed on Tuesday bought $4.65 billion in notes due between 2020 and 2022, out $10.32 billion submitted. Treasuries weakened early after German and French data showed the euro zone's two leading economies withstood a contraction in the currency bloc during the second quarter.