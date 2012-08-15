By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
W ednesday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is
likely to launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over
Europe ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines.
Stronger-than-forecast U.S. economic data has reduced
expectations the Fed will launch a new round of U.S.
quantitative easing to stimulate growth.
More investors are expecting it may wait for further signs
of economic strength before launching new bond purchases.
"There are declining expectations of additional assets
purchases," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit
Suisse in New York.
At the same time, concerns over continuing deterioration in
the euro zone has ebbed over the past few weeks as negative
headlines recede, easing pressure on riskier assets and reducing
the rush for German and U.S. debt.
"The lack of bad news means that the path of least
resistance is for higher yields," Jersey said.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose to two-and-a-half
month highs o n W ednesday at 1.78 percent, up from a record low
of 1.38 percent on July 25.
More aggressive action by the European Central Bank may also
soothe markets when it meets in September.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the
central bank may start buying government bonds to reduce Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs, but not before September - and only
if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join
the ECB in buying bonds.
Traders said heavy selling in Asia sent Treasuries prices
lower in overnight trade as investors reacted to Tuesday's
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data from July.
U.S. bonds temporarily pared gains, however, after data
showed that U.S. consumer prices were flat in July, with no
inflation pressures to stem further Fed action.
Heavy corporate bonds and mortgage sales have also attracted
investors at the expense of Treasuries.
"There has been a tremendous amount of corporate issuance
that has come to the market ,and it was all frontloaded into the
first half of August," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading
at CIBC World Markets in New York.
This supply may ebb by week-end, which could ease some of
the pressure on Treasuries yields, he added.
Investors have digested almost $40.6 billion in high grade
corporate supply over the last seven days, according to IFR, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.